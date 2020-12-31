Music & Audio

Essential songs and artists of 2020

Content by
Robert J. Ballantyne
Essential songs and artists of 2020

Top songs and artists of 2020

ARTIST OF THE YEARFiona Apple
Dua LipaKylie Minogue
Róisín MurphySelena Gomez
SONG OF THE YEARFiona Apple – Heavy Balloon
Billie Eilish – No Time to DieDua Lipa – Physical
Purple Disco Machine, Sophie and the Giants – HypnotizedSmith & Thell – Goliath
REMIX OF THE YEARToni Braxton – Dance (Dave Audé Remix)
Alanis Morissette – Smiling (F9 Remix)EDX – The Time is Now (Wh0 Remix)
Galantis, Dolly Parton – Faith (Jewelz & Sparks Remix) (feat. Mr. Probz)Lady Gaga – Stupid Love (Vitaclub Warehouse Mix)
BEST NEW / BREAKTHROUGH ARTISTPurple Disco Machine
Bob MosesMegan Thee Stallion
Smith & ThellWinona Oak

Top 20 songs of 2020

Alanis Morissette – Smiling
Bazzi – I Don’t Think I’m Okay
Billie Eilish – No Time to Die
Christopher – Ghost
Dixie Chicks – Gaslighter
Dua Lipa – Physical
Fiona Apple – Heavy Balloon
Fiona Apple – Shameika
Kylie Minogue – Miss A Thing
Little Mix – Sweet Melody (Alle Farben Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion – Savage (feat. Beyoncé)
Post Malone – Circles
Purple Disco Machine, Sophie and the Giants – Hypnotized
Rachel Reinert – Cool
Róisín Murphy – Something More
Selena Gomez – Vulnerable
Smith & Thell – Goliath
The Killers – Caution
Toni Braxton – Dance (Dave Audé Remix)
Victoria Monét, Khalid, SG Lewis – Experience

Related keywords

Related content

Featured Content