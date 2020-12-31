Music & Audio Essential songs and artists of 2020 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on December 31, 2020 Essential songs and artists of 2020 Top songs and artists of 2020 ARTIST OF THE YEARFiona AppleDua LipaKylie MinogueRóisín MurphySelena Gomez SONG OF THE YEARFiona Apple – Heavy BalloonBillie Eilish – No Time to DieDua Lipa – PhysicalPurple Disco Machine, Sophie and the Giants – HypnotizedSmith & Thell – Goliath REMIX OF THE YEARToni Braxton – Dance (Dave Audé Remix)Alanis Morissette – Smiling (F9 Remix)EDX – The Time is Now (Wh0 Remix)Galantis, Dolly Parton – Faith (Jewelz & Sparks Remix) (feat. Mr. Probz)Lady Gaga – Stupid Love (Vitaclub Warehouse Mix) BEST NEW / BREAKTHROUGH ARTISTPurple Disco MachineBob MosesMegan Thee StallionSmith & ThellWinona Oak Top 20 songs of 2020 Alanis Morissette – Smiling Bazzi – I Don’t Think I’m Okay Billie Eilish – No Time to Die Christopher – Ghost Dixie Chicks – Gaslighter Dua Lipa – Physical Fiona Apple – Heavy Balloon Fiona Apple – Shameika Kylie Minogue – Miss A Thing Little Mix – Sweet Melody (Alle Farben Remix) Megan Thee Stallion – Savage (feat. Beyoncé) Post Malone – Circles Purple Disco Machine, Sophie and the Giants – Hypnotized Rachel Reinert – Cool Róisín Murphy – Something More Selena Gomez – Vulnerable Smith & Thell – Goliath The Killers – Caution Toni Braxton – Dance (Dave Audé Remix) Victoria Monét, Khalid, SG Lewis – Experience Related keywords Alanis Morissette (lead artist), Bazzi (lead artist), Billie Eilish (lead artist), Christopher (lead artist), Dua Lipa (lead artist), Fiona Apple (lead artist), Kylie Minogue (lead artist), Little Mix (lead artist), Rachel Reinert (lead artist), The Chicks (lead artist) Related content Top Artists November 4, 2020 Kylie Minogue Playlist December 27, 2020 Little Mix tops the chart for two weeks with their “Sweet Melody”