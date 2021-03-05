Playlist Songs that charted on January 11 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on January 11 #1 for 1 week January 11, 2009 Katy Perry – Hot N Cold This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 January 11, 2005 Annie – Heartbeat This dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week January 11, 2004 Seal – Get It Together (Bill Hamel Remix) This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 January 11, 2003 2 Unlimited – Let The Beat Control Your Body (Mistral Remix) This dance song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 January 11, 1997 2 Unlimited – Let The Beat Control Your Body This dance song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Related keywords Related content