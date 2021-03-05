Playlist Songs that charted on January 12 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on January 12 Top 10 January 12, 2020 Felix Cartal, Lights – Love Me This dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 January 12, 2020 Elley Duhe, ‘Middle of the Night’ This song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 January 12, 2020 Coldabank, Morixo, ‘Take Me Back’ This song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week January 12, 2020 Galantis, Dolly Parton – Faith (Jewelz & Sparks Remix) (feat. Mr. Probz) This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week January 12, 2014 Pitbull – Timber (R3hab Remix) (feat. Kesha) This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week January 12, 2003 Tori Amos – Pancake This adult contemporary avant-garde pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 January 12, 2003 Zero 7 – Destiny (Photek Remix) (feat. Sia) This dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week January 12, 1992 Lisa Stansfield – Change This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Related keywords Related content