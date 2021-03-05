Playlist Songs that charted on January 13 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on January 13 #1 for 1 week January 13, 2019 Lizzo – Juice This pop R&B song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 January 13, 2019 Ruston Kelly – Son of a Highway Daughter This country pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week January 13, 2013 OneRepublic – If I Lose Myself This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 2 weeks January 13, 2008 Robyn – Dream On This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for two weeks #1 for 1 week January 13, 2002 U2 – Walk On This pop rock song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 January 13, 2002 Sarah McLachlan – Blackbird This adult contemporary pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 January 13, 2002 Cher – You Take It All This dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Related keywords Related content