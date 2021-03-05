Playlist Songs that charted on January 14 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on January 14 #1 for 1 week January 14, 2018 Mansionair, ‘Astronaut (Something About Your Love)’ This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week January 14, 2007 Fergie – Fergalicious This pop R&B song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week January 14, 2001 Everything But The Girl – Temperamental (Hex Hector & Mac Quayle Remix) This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week January 14, 1990 Milli Vanilli – Blame It On the Rain This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Related keywords Related content