Playlist Songs that charted on January 15 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on January 15 Top 10 January 15, 2017 Kiesza – Cut Me Loose (Seeb Remix) This dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week January 15, 2012 David Guetta – Turn Me On (Sidney Samson Remix) (feat. Nicki Minaj) This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 January 15, 1995 Gloria Estefan – Turn The Beat Around This dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 5 weeks January 15, 1995 Madonna – Take A Bow This adult contemporary pop R&B song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for five weeks Related keywords Related content