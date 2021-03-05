Playlist Songs that charted on January 16 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on January 16 #1 for 4 weeks January 16, 2011 David Guetta – Who’s That Chick? (feat. Rihanna) This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for four weeks Top 10 January 16, 2005 Kylie Minogue – B.P.M This dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week January 16, 2000 Enigma – Gravity Of Love (feat. Ruth Ann) This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Related keywords Related content