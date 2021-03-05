Playlist Songs that charted on January 17 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on January 17 Top 10 January 17, 2021 Kylie Minogue – Unstoppable This dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week January 17, 2021 Taylor Swift – Willow This adult contemporary pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 January 17, 2016 Adele, ‘When We Were Young’ This adult contemporary pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week January 17, 2016 Roisin Murphy, ‘House of Glass’ This avant-garde dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 January 17, 1999 Lauryn Hill, ‘Everything Is Everything’ This pop R&B song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Related keywords Related content