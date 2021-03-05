Playlist Songs that charted on January 19 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on January 19 Top 10 January 19, 2020 Topic feat. A7S, ‘Breaking Me’ This song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 January 19, 2020 Shallou, Daya – Older This pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 January 19, 2020 Lane 8 feat. Arctic Lake, ‘Road’ This song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 January 19, 2020 Black Eyed Peas feat. Slick Rick, ‘Constant Pt. 1 & 2’ This song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week January 19, 2020 Niall Horan – Put A Little Love On Me This adult contemporary pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week January 19, 2014 Katy Perry – Dark Horse (feat. Juicy J) This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 January 19, 2014 Shakira – Can’t Remember To Forget You (feat. Rihanna) This pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week January 19, 2003 Daniel Bedingfield – If You’re Not The One (Metro Remix) This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 5 weeks January 19, 1997 Sheryl Crow – Everyday Is A Winding Road This adult contemporary pop rock song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for five weeks #1 for 1 week January 19, 1992 Celine Dion, Peabo Bryson – Beauty And The Beast This adult contemporary musical & opera pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Related keywords Related content