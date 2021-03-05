Playlist Songs that charted on January 20 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on January 20 #1 for 1 week January 20, 2019 Kacey Musgraves – Love Is A Wild Thing This adult contemporary country pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week January 20, 2002 Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Is It Any Wonder This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week January 20, 1991 Lisa Stansfield – Live Together This adult contemporary pop R&B song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Related keywords Related content