Playlist Songs that charted on January 21 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on January 21 #1 for 1 week January 21, 2018 Toni Braxton – Deadwood This adult contemporary pop R&B song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 6 weeks January 21, 2007 Robyn, Kleerup – With Every Heartbeat This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for six weeks Top 10 January 21, 2000 Mary J. Blige, ‘Deep Inside (Hex Hector Remix)’ This dance pop R&B song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week January 21, 1996 Alanis Morissette – Right Through You This pop rock song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Related keywords Related content