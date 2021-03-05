Playlist Songs that charted on January 24 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on January 24 Top 10 January 24, 2021 Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers Licence This pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 January 24, 2021 NOTD, Catello – Nobody This dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week January 24, 2021 Diplo – Horizon (feat. Leon Bridges) This country pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 3 weeks January 24, 2016 Ellie Goulding – Army This adult contemporary pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for three weeks #1 for 1 week January 24, 2000 Everything But The Girl – No Difference This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Related keywords Related content