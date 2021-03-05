Playlist Songs that charted on January 26 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on January 26 Top 10 January 26, 2020 Sam Feldt, Sigma feat. Gia Koka, ‘2 Hearts’ This song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 January 26, 2020 Pet Shop Boys, ‘Wedding in Berlin’ This song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 January 26, 2020 Kiesza, ‘When Boys Cry’ This song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week January 26, 2020 Winona Oak – Break My Broken Heart This adult contemporary pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week January 26, 2014 Duke Dumont – I Got U (feat. Jax Jones) This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week January 26, 2014 Duke Dumont – Need U (100%) (feat. A-M-E) This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 3 weeks January 26, 2004 Britney Spears – Toxic This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for three weeks #1 for 1 week January 26, 2003 Kylie Minogue, ‘Love Affair’ This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Related keywords Related content