Songs that charted on January 27

#1 for 4 weeks January 27, 2019 Dido – Give You Up (Mr. Ballantyne Mashup) This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for four weeks #1 for 3 weeks January 27, 2013 Calvin Harris – Sweet Nothing (feat. Florence Welch) This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for three weeks #1 for 1 week January 27, 2008 Miley Cyrus – See You Again This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week January 27, 2002 Madonna, 'GHV2 Megamix (Johnny Rocks & Mac Quayle Remix)' This song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week January 27, 1991 Janet Jackson – Love Will Never Do (Without You) This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week