Playlist Songs that charted on January 28 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on January 28 #1 for 1 week January 28, 2018 Galantis – Tell Me You Love Me (Toby Green Remix) (feat. Throttle) This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week January 28, 2001 Dido – Thankyou This adult contemporary pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 January 28, 2001 Lisa Stansfield – Somewhere My Baby Waits For Me This pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week January 28, 1996 The Smashing Pumpkins – 1979 This adult contemporary pop rock song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Related keywords Related content