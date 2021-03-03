Playlist Songs that charted on March 4 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 3, 2021 Songs that charted on March 4 Top 10 March 4, 2018 Moby – Disco Lies (Freemasons Remix) This dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week March 4, 2018 Alex Lustig – In the End (feat. Akacia) This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week March 4, 2012 Madonna – Girl Gone Wild (Justin Cognito Remix) This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week March 4, 2007 Emma Bunton – All I Need To Know This adult contemporary pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 4 weeks March 4, 2001 Kylie Minogue – Confide In Me This adult contemporary pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for four weeks Top 10 March 4, 1998 Wild Strawberries – 32 This adult contemporary pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Related keywords Related content