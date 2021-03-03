Playlist Songs that charted on March 5 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 3, 2021 Songs that charted on March 5 #1 for 1 week March 5, 2017 Wild Strawberries – Five For Good Intentions This adult contemporary pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 2 weeks March 5, 2006 Fiona Apple – Red Red Red This avant-garde pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for two weeks #1 for 1 week March 5, 2000 The Smashing Pumpkins – The Everlasting Gaze This pop rock song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 March 5, 2000 Cathy Dennis, ‘Falling (The PM Dawn Version)’ This adult contemporary pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Related keywords Related content