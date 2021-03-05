Playlist Songs that charted on March 6 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on March 6 #1 for 2 weeks March 6, 2016 Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend (feat. Beyoncé) This adult contemporary dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for two weeks Top 10 March 6, 2011 Kylie Minogue – Aphrodite This pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 2 weeks March 6, 2005 Kelly Clarkson – Since U Been Gone This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for two weeks Top 10 March 6, 2005 Moby – Lift Me Up This pop rock song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Related keywords Related content