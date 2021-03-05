Playlist Songs that charted on March 7 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on March 7 Top 10 March 7, 2010 Goldfrapp – Rocket (Tiesto Remix) This dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 5 weeks March 7, 2010 Crookers – Royal T (feat. Roisin Murphy) This avant-garde dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for five weeks #1 for 1 week March 7, 2004 Kylie Minogue – Red Blooded Woman (Narcotic Thrust Remix) This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 March 7, 1999 Cathy Dennis, ‘Got To Get Your Love’ This dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Related keywords Related content