Songs that charted on March 8 Top 10 March 8, 2020 Dixie Chicks – Gaslighter This country pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 March 8, 2020 Róisín Murphy – Murphy's Law This avant-garde dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 March 8, 2020 Selena Gomez, 'Let Me Get Me' This song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week March 8, 2020 Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted This adult contemporary pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 March 8, 2020 Louis the Child, Foster the People – Every Color This song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 March 8, 2020 Kiesza, 'All of the Feelings' This song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 March 8, 2020 Empress Of, 'Give Me Another Chance' This song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 2 weeks March 8, 2020 Billie Eilish – No Time to Die This adult contemporary avant-garde pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for two weeks #1 for 1 week March 8, 2015 Lilly Wood & The Prick, Robin Schulz – Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Remix) This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week