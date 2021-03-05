Playlist Songs that charted on March 11 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on March 11 #1 for 1 week March 11, 2018 James Bay – Pink Lemonade This pop rock song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 March 11, 2013 Agnes – Walk Out Of Here This dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 2 weeks March 11, 2012 Gotye – Somebody That I Used To Know (Dan Aux Remix) (feat. Kimbra) This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for two weeks Top 10 March 11, 2009 Agnes – Release Me (Nils van Zandt Remix) This dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week March 11, 2007 Justin Timberlake – What Goes Around…Comes Around This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Related keywords Related content