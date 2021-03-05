Playlist Songs that charted on March 15 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on March 15 Top 10 March 15, 2020 Flume feat Toyo y Moi, ‘The Difference’ This song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week March 15, 2020 Alanis Morissette – Smiling This adult contemporary pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 2 weeks March 15, 2015 Ellie Goulding – Love Me Like You Do This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for two weeks #1 for 1 week March 15, 2009 Britney Spears – Circus This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Related keywords Related content