Songs that charted on March 16

#1 for 1 week March 16, 2014
Kylie Minogue, 'Sexercize'
This song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week

Top 10 March 16, 2008
Kylie Minogue, 'All I See'
This pop R&B song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life

#1 for 1 week March 16, 2003
The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army
This pop rock song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week