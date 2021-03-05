Playlist Songs that charted on March 18 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on March 18 #1 for 2 weeks March 18, 2007 The Killers – Read My Mind (Pet Shop Boys Remix) This song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for two weeks #1 for 1 week March 18, 1990 Milli Vanilli – All Or Nothing This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 March 18, 1990 Janet Jackson, ‘Escapade’ This dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 March 18, 1990 Heart, ‘All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You’ This song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Related keywords Related content