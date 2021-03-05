Playlist Songs that charted on March 21 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on March 21 #1 for 1 week March 21, 2006 Mariah Carey – Stay The Night This pop R&B song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week March 21, 2004 Enigma – Boum-Boum (Chicane Remix) (feat. Ruth Ann) This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 March 21, 2004 Kylie Minogue, ‘Almost A Lover’ This pop R&B song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 3 weeks March 21, 1999 Madonna, ‘Nothing Really Matters (Club 69 Remix)’ This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for three weeks #1 for 1 week March 21, 1993 Whitney Houston – I’m Every Woman This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Related keywords Related content