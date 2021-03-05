Playlist Songs that charted on March 22 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on March 22 Top 10 March 22, 2020 Selena Gomez – Kinda Crazy This pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 March 22, 2020 Maddy, ‘Island’ This adult contemporary pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 March 22, 2020 Don Diablo feat. Zak Abel, ‘Bad’ This song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 March 22, 2020 Ava Max, ‘Kings & Queens (Danny Verde & Phil Romano Remix)’ This song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 March 22, 2020 Agnes – Goodlife This pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week March 22, 2009 Pitbull – I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 March 22, 1998 Aqua – Turn Back Time This adult contemporary pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Related keywords Related content