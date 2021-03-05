Playlist Songs that charted on March 23 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on March 23 #1 for 3 weeks March 23, 2014 Coldplay – Magic This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for three weeks #1 for 4 weeks March 23, 2008 Madonna – 4 Minutes (feat. Justin Timberlake, Timbaland) This song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for four weeks #1 for 1 week March 23, 2003 Melanie C, ‘Living Without You’ This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 2 weeks March 23, 1997 Duran Duran – Out Of My Mind This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for two weeks Related keywords Related content