Playlist Songs that charted on March 24 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on March 24 #1 for 1 week March 24, 2019 Alex Lustig – Blue (feat. Akacia) This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 March 24, 2002 Cher – Song For The Lonely (Metro Remix) This dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 March 24, 1996 Tori Amos – Caught A Lite Sneeze This adult contemporary avant-garde pop rock song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Related keywords Related content