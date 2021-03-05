Playlist Songs that charted on March 25 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on March 25 Top 10 March 25, 2018 Lisa Stansfield – Billionaire (Until Dawn Remix) This dance song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 9 weeks March 25, 2012 Rihanna – Where Have You Been This dance pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for nine weeks #1 for 1 week March 25, 1990 Alannah Myles – Lover Of Mine This adult contemporary pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Related keywords Related content