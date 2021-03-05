Playlist Songs that charted on March 26 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on March 26 #1 for 1 week March 26, 2006 Fiona Apple – Oh Well This adult contemporary avant-garde pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 4 weeks March 26, 2000 Madonna, ‘Time Stood Still’ This song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for four weeks #1 for 1 week March 26, 1995 The Cranberries – I Can’t Be With You This adult contemporary pop rock song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Related keywords Related content