Playlist Songs that charted on March 28 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 5, 2021 Songs that charted on March 28 Top 10 March 28, 2010 Wynter Gordon – Dirty Talk (Laidback Luke Remix) This dance pop song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week March 28, 2004 Sarah Harmer – Almost This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week Top 10 March 28, 1999 Lauryn Hill – To Zion (feat. Carlos Santana) This pop R&B song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 5 weeks March 28, 1993 Madonna – Bad Girl This adult contemporary pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for five weeks