Songs that charted on March 29 Top 10 March 29, 2020 Rita Ora, 'How to Be Lonely' This song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life Top 10 March 29, 2020 Koji Takahashi – Title Theme (Animal Crossing: New Horizons) This chiptune & MIDI song is a notable part of the soundtrack of my life #1 for 1 week March 29, 2020 Ellie Goulding, blackbear – Worry About Me This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week March 29, 2015 Skrillex, Diplo – Where Are U Now (feat. Justin Bieber) This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week #1 for 1 week March 29, 2009 Lily Allen – Chinese This pop song was the most-played in my life soundtrack for one week