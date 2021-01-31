Playlist

Dagny tops the weekly My Life Soundtrack chart with “Moment”

Tallying the top 10 in pop music every Sunday since January 7, 1990

Content by
Robert J. Ballantyne
#1

Dagny – Moment

#2

Dua Lipa – Cool

#3

SZA – Good Days

#4

Dagny – Somebody

#5

Diplo – Horizon (feat. Leon Bridges)

#6

Charlotte Lawrence – Talk You Down

#7

Galantis, JVKE – Dandelion

#8

Morcheeba – Sounds of Blue

#9

Toni Braxton – Gotta Move On (feat. H.E.R.)

#10

Griff – Black Hole

