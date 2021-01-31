Playlist Dagny tops the weekly My Life Soundtrack chart with “Moment” Tallying the top 10 in pop music every Sunday since January 7, 1990 Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on January 31, 2021 Dagny tops the weekly My Life Soundtrack chart with “Moment” #1 Dagny – Moment #2 Dua Lipa – Cool #3 SZA – Good Days #4 Dagny – Somebody #5 Diplo – Horizon (feat. Leon Bridges) #6 Charlotte Lawrence – Talk You Down #7 Galantis, JVKE – Dandelion #8 Morcheeba – Sounds of Blue #9 Toni Braxton – Gotta Move On (feat. H.E.R.) #10 Griff – Black Hole Related keywords Charlotte Lawrence (lead artist), Dagny (lead artist), Diplo (lead artist), Dua Lipa (lead artist), Galantis (lead artist), Griff (lead artist), JVKE (lead artist), Kylie Minogue (lead artist), Morcheeba (lead artist), SZA (lead artist), Toni Braxton (lead artist) Related content Essentials December 31, 2001 Essential songs and artists of 2001 Essentials December 31, 2019 Essential songs and artists of 2010s Top Artists November 4, 2020 Kylie Minogue Top Artists November 6, 2020 Diplo Essentials December 31, 2020 Essential songs and artists of 2020