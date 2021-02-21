Mixshow My Life Soundtrack: Bad Girl A 34-minute mix of power pop that I blended together based on Daya’s 'Bad Girl' Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on February 21, 2021 Share your thoughts Be the first to comment My Life Soundtrack: Bad Girl Listen to the mixshow Song playlist Daya – Bad Girl Sia – Big Girls Cry Coldplay – Princess Of China (feat. Rihanna) Garbage – Androgyny Lady Gaga – So Happy I Could Die Taylor Swift – Delicate Selena Gomez – Crowded Room (feat. 6LACK) Tommee Profitt – In The End (Mellen Gi & Tommee Profitt Remix) (feat. Fleurie) Linkin Park – My Dsmbr (feat. Kelli Ali) Kelli Ali – Fellow Man Related keywords Daya (lead artist), Garbage (lead artist), Kelli Ali (lead artist), Lady Gaga (lead artist), Linkin Park (lead artist), Rihanna (featured artist), Selena Gomez (lead artist), Sia (lead artist), Taylor Swift (lead artist), Tommee Profitt (lead artist) Related content Playlist February 14, 2021 Daya tops the weekly My Life Soundtrack chart with “Bad Girl” Top Artists October 30, 2020 Rihanna Start a discussion Please be respectful. Keep your criticism constructive. Open your mind to new ideas and opinions. Comments are reviewed according to the submission guidelines. Share your thoughts Cancel reply