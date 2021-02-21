Mixshow

My Life Soundtrack: Bad Girl

A 34-minute mix of power pop that I blended together based on Daya’s 'Bad Girl'

Content by
Robert J. Ballantyne

Share your thoughts

Be the first to comment

My Life Soundtrack: Bad Girl

Listen to the mixshow

Song playlist

Daya – Bad Girl
Sia – Big Girls Cry
Coldplay – Princess Of China (feat. Rihanna)
Garbage – Androgyny
Lady Gaga – So Happy I Could Die
Taylor Swift – Delicate
Selena Gomez – Crowded Room (feat. 6LACK)
Tommee Profitt – In The End (Mellen Gi & Tommee Profitt Remix) (feat. Fleurie)
Linkin Park – My Dsmbr (feat. Kelli Ali)
Kelli Ali – Fellow Man

Related keywords

Related content

Start a discussion

Please be respectful. Keep your criticism constructive. Open your mind to new ideas and opinions. Comments are reviewed according to the submission guidelines.

Share your thoughts

Latest podcast

Featured Content