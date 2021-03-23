Mixshow

My Life Soundtrack: Dance-Pop Workout Mix 03-23-2021

A 40-minute dance-pop workout mix featuring Jason Collett, Alpinestars, Madonna, Britney Spears, David Guetta and more

Content by
Robert J. Ballantyne
Listen to the mixshow

Warmup (5 minutes)

Jason Collett – Fire
Alpinestars – Burning Up

Energy Mix (30 minutes)

Madonna – Revolver (David Guetta One Love Club Remix)
Britney Spears – Hold It Against Me (Adrian Lux & Nause Remix)
Cheryl – Call My Name
Toni Braxton – Coping (Stadiumx Remix)
Whitney Houston – I Look To You (Johnny Vicious Warehouse Remix)
Jennifer Lopez – Dance Again
VIZE – Stars (feat. Laniia)
David Guetta – Gettin’ Over (feat. Chris Willis)
Dragonette – Let It Go (Laidback Luke Remix)

Cooldown (5 minutes)

Alanis Morissette – Not The Doctor
KT Tunstall – Turned A Light On

