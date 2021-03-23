Mixshow My Life Soundtrack: Dance-Pop Workout Mix 03-23-2021 A 40-minute dance-pop workout mix featuring Jason Collett, Alpinestars, Madonna, Britney Spears, David Guetta and more Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 23, 2021 My Life Soundtrack: Dance-Pop Workout Mix 03-23-2021 Listen to the mixshow Warmup (5 minutes) Jason Collett – Fire Alpinestars – Burning Up Energy Mix (30 minutes) Madonna – Revolver (David Guetta One Love Club Remix) Britney Spears – Hold It Against Me (Adrian Lux & Nause Remix) Cheryl – Call My Name Toni Braxton – Coping (Stadiumx Remix) Whitney Houston – I Look To You (Johnny Vicious Warehouse Remix) Jennifer Lopez – Dance Again VIZE – Stars (feat. Laniia) David Guetta – Gettin’ Over (feat. Chris Willis) Dragonette – Let It Go (Laidback Luke Remix) Cooldown (5 minutes) Alanis Morissette – Not The Doctor KT Tunstall – Turned A Light On Related keywords Adrian Lux (remixer), Alanis Morissette (lead artist), Alpinestars (lead artist), Britney Spears (lead artist), Cheryl (lead artist), Chris Willis (featured artist), David Guetta (lead artist), David Guetta (remixer), Dragonette (lead artist), Jason Collett (lead artist), Jennifer Lopez (lead artist), Johnny Vicious (remixer), KT Tunstall (lead artist), Laidback Luke (remixer), Laniia (featured artist), Madonna (lead artist), Nause (remixer), Stadiumx (remixer), Toni Braxton (lead artist), VIZE (lead artist), Whitney Houston (lead artist) Related content Essentials December 31, 2019 Essential songs and artists of 2010s Top Artists November 6, 2020 KT Tunstall Top Artists October 28, 2020 Madonna Mixshow December 9, 2020 My Life Soundtrack: Kylie Minogue – Real Groove Mixshow March 14, 2021 My Life Soundtrack: Pháo – 2 Phút Hơn (KAIZ Remix) Top Artists November 6, 2020 Whitney Houston Essentials December 31, 2020 Essential songs and artists of 2020