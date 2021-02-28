Mixshow My Life Soundtrack: Faithless – I Want More A 32-minute mixshow of thoughtful pop and downtempo dance featuring The Chainsmokers, Portishead, Goldfrapp, Hot Chip, The Cardigans and more Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on February 28, 2021 My Life Soundtrack: Faithless – I Want More Listen to the mixshow Song playlist Faithless – I Want More (Part 1) I Need Someone (Alok Remix Edit) (feat. Nathan Ball, Caleb Femi) The Chainsmokers – Hope (feat. Winona Oak) Portishead – Hunter Goldfrapp – Deer Stop Hot Chip – Take It In The Cardigans – Starter Róisín Murphy – Exploitation Related keywords Alok (remixer), Caleb Femi (featured artist), Faithless (lead artist), Goldfrapp (lead artist), Hot Chip (lead artist), Nathan Ball (featured artist), Portishead (lead artist), Roisin Murphy (lead artist), The Cardigans (lead artist), The Chainsmokers (lead artist), Winona Oak (lead artist) Related content Top Artists November 6, 2020 Róisín Murphy Playlist February 28, 2021 Faithless tops the weekly My Life Soundtrack chart with ‘I Need Someone (Alok Remix)’ Top Artists November 6, 2020 Faithless Essentials December 31, 2019 Essential songs and artists of 2010s Mixshow November 20, 2020 My Life Soundtrack: Kylie Minogue – Miss A Thing Mixshow December 3, 2020 My Life Soundtrack: Róisín Murphy – Narcissus (Crooked Remix Medley) Start a discussion Please be respectful. Keep your criticism constructive. Open your mind to new ideas and opinions. Comments are reviewed according to the submission guidelines. Share your thoughts Cancel reply