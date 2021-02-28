Mixshow

My Life Soundtrack: Faithless – I Want More

A 32-minute mixshow of thoughtful pop and downtempo dance featuring The Chainsmokers, Portishead, Goldfrapp, Hot Chip, The Cardigans and more

Robert J. Ballantyne
My Life Soundtrack: Faithless – I Want More

Faithless – I Want More (Part 1)
I Need Someone (Alok Remix Edit) (feat. Nathan Ball, Caleb Femi)
The Chainsmokers – Hope (feat. Winona Oak)
Portishead – Hunter
Goldfrapp – Deer Stop
Hot Chip – Take It In
The Cardigans – Starter
Róisín Murphy – Exploitation

