Mixshow My Life Soundtrack: Final Fantasy XV Selections A 30-minute mix of video game soundtrack music featuring Yoko Shimomura, Florence + The Machine, Nobuo Uematsu, Utada, Tetsuya Shibata, and more. Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 7, 2021 My Life Soundtrack: Final Fantasy XV Selections Listen to the mixshow Song playlist Yoko Shimomura, Tetsuya Shibata, Nobuo Uematsu, Florence + The Machine – Final Fantasy XV Selections (Mr. Ballantyne Megamix) Utada – Sanctuary Nobuo Uematsu – Don’t Be Afraid Naoki Kodaka – Streets Of Desolation Koichi Sugiyama – Unknown World (feat. London Philharmonic Orchestra) Manaka Kataoka – Riding (Night) Manaka Kataoka – Hyrule Castle Florence + The Machine – Too Much Is Never Enough Related keywords Florence + The Machine (lead artist), Koichi Sugiyama (lead artist), Manaka Kataoka (lead artist), Naoki Kodaka (lead artist), Nobuo Uematsu (lead artist), Tetsuya Shibata (lead artist), Utada (lead artist), Yoko Shimomura (lead artist) Related content Playlist March 7, 2021 Final Fantasy XV soundtrack medley tops the weekly My Life Soundtrack chart Start a discussion Please be respectful. Keep your criticism constructive. Open your mind to new ideas and opinions. Comments are reviewed according to the submission guidelines. Share your thoughts Cancel reply