Mixshow

My Life Soundtrack: Final Fantasy XV Selections

A 30-minute mix of video game soundtrack music featuring Yoko Shimomura, Florence + The Machine, Nobuo Uematsu, Utada, Tetsuya Shibata, and more.

Content by
Robert J. Ballantyne
My Life Soundtrack: Final Fantasy XV Selections

Listen to the mixshow

Song playlist

Yoko Shimomura, Tetsuya Shibata, Nobuo Uematsu, Florence + The Machine – Final Fantasy XV Selections (Mr. Ballantyne Megamix)
Utada – Sanctuary
Nobuo Uematsu – Don’t Be Afraid
Naoki Kodaka – Streets Of Desolation
Koichi Sugiyama – Unknown World (feat. London Philharmonic Orchestra)
Manaka Kataoka – Riding (Night)
Manaka Kataoka – Hyrule Castle
Florence + The Machine – Too Much Is Never Enough

Related keywords

Related content

Start a discussion

Please be respectful. Keep your criticism constructive. Open your mind to new ideas and opinions. Comments are reviewed according to the submission guidelines.

Share your thoughts

Latest podcast

Featured Content