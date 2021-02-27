Mixshow My Life Soundtrack: Moby – We Are All Made of Stars (DJ Tiesto Remix) A 45-minute mixshow of trance-dance-electro-house-pop featuring Moby, ATB, Kylie Minogue, Rihanna, Hilary Duff and more Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on February 27, 2021 My Life Soundtrack: Moby – We Are All Made of Stars (DJ Tiesto Remix) Listen to the mixshow Song playlist Moby – We Are All Made Of Stars (DJ Tiesto Remix) ATB, Wild Strawberries – Let U Go Kylie Minogue – The One (Freemasons Remix) Rihanna – Hard (Jody Den Broeder Remix) (feat. Jeezy) Hilary Duff – Reach Out (Richard Vission Remix) will.i.am – #thatPOWER (feat. Justin Bieber) Sini – Razz Up Shakira – Dare (La La La) (Chuckie Remix) Rudimental – Never Let You Go (Don Diablo Remix) (feat. Foy Vance) Related keywords ATB (lead artist), Chuckie (remixer), Don Diablo (remixer), F9 (remixer), Hilary Duff (lead artist), Jeezy (featured artist), Kylie Minogue (lead artist), Moby (lead artist), Richard Vission (remixer), Rihanna (lead artist), Rudimental (lead artist), Shakira (lead artist), Sini (lead artist), Tiesto (remixer), Wild Strawberries (lead artist), will.i.am (lead artist) Related content Essentials December 31, 2019 Essential songs and artists of 2010s Mixshow December 9, 2020 My Life Soundtrack: Kylie Minogue – Real Groove Top Artists October 30, 2020 Rihanna Top Artists November 4, 2020 Kylie Minogue Essentials December 31, 2001 Essential songs and artists of 2001 Top Artists November 6, 2020 Wild Strawberries Essentials December 31, 2020 Essential songs and artists of 2020 Mixshow November 20, 2020 My Life Soundtrack: Kylie Minogue – Miss A Thing Start a discussion Please be respectful. Keep your criticism constructive. Open your mind to new ideas and opinions. Comments are reviewed according to the submission guidelines. Share your thoughts Cancel reply