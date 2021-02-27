Mixshow

My Life Soundtrack: Moby – We Are All Made of Stars (DJ Tiesto Remix)

A 45-minute mixshow of trance-dance-electro-house-pop featuring Moby, ATB, Kylie Minogue, Rihanna, Hilary Duff and more

Robert J. Ballantyne
Moby – We Are All Made Of Stars (DJ Tiesto Remix)
ATB, Wild Strawberries – Let U Go
Kylie Minogue – The One (Freemasons Remix)
Rihanna – Hard (Jody Den Broeder Remix) (feat. Jeezy)
Hilary Duff – Reach Out (Richard Vission Remix)
will.i.am – #thatPOWER (feat. Justin Bieber)
Sini – Razz Up
Shakira – Dare (La La La) (Chuckie Remix)
Rudimental – Never Let You Go (Don Diablo Remix) (feat. Foy Vance)

