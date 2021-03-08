Mixshow

My Life Soundtrack – Pháo – 2 Phút Hơn (KAIZ Remix)

A 30-minute mix of video game soundtrack music featuring Yoko Shimomura, Florence + The Machine, Nobuo Uematsu, Utada, Tetsuya Shibata, and more.

Robert J. Ballantyne
Pháo – 2 Phút Hon (KAIZ Remix)
Alex Kenji, NDKj – Not That Kind Of Girl (Mike Vale Remix) (feat. Marga Sol)
Clean Bandit – Solo (Wideboys Remix) (feat. Demi Lovato)
David Guetta – Sexy Bitch (feat. Akon)
Diddy-Dirty Money – Coming Home (Dirty South Remix) (feat. Skylar Grey)
Galantis feat. Cathy Dennis, ‘Holy Water’
Yves V, Ilkay Sencan – Not So Bad (Robert Falcon Remix) (feat. Emie)
EDX – The Time Is Now (Wh0 Remix)
Madonna, ‘I Don’t Search I Find (Honey Dijon Remix)’

