Mixshow My Life Soundtrack – Pháo – 2 Phút Hơn (KAIZ Remix) A 30-minute mix of video game soundtrack music featuring Yoko Shimomura, Florence + The Machine, Nobuo Uematsu, Utada, Tetsuya Shibata, and more. Content by Robert J. Ballantyne Posted on March 8, 2021 My Life Soundtrack – Pháo – 2 Phút Hơn (KAIZ Remix) Listen to the mixshow Song playlist Pháo – 2 Phút Hon (KAIZ Remix) Alex Kenji, NDKj – Not That Kind Of Girl (Mike Vale Remix) (feat. Marga Sol) Clean Bandit – Solo (Wideboys Remix) (feat. Demi Lovato) David Guetta – Sexy Bitch (feat. Akon) Diddy-Dirty Money – Coming Home (Dirty South Remix) (feat. Skylar Grey) Galantis feat. Cathy Dennis, 'Holy Water' Yves V, Ilkay Sencan – Not So Bad (Robert Falcon Remix) (feat. Emie) EDX – The Time Is Now (Wh0 Remix) Madonna, 'I Don't Search I Find (Honey Dijon Remix)' Related keywords Akon (featured artist), Cathy Dennis (featured artist), Clean Bandit (lead artist), David Guetta (lead artist), Demi Lovato (featured artist), EDX (lead artist), Galantis (lead artist), Ilkay Sencan (lead artist), Madonna (lead artist), Phao (lead artist), Wh0 (remixer), Yves V (lead artist)